Aviation industry in crosshairs for next biofuel push

Congress and the Biden administration aim to boost the use of sustainable fuels for the emissions-heavy aviation industry, setting up a new front for the debate over biofuels.

Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAF, made from a range of plants and other organic matter have proven successful as a replacement or additive for traditional, petroleum-based jet fuels. The Biden administration has thrown its support behind SAF, setting a goal for the U.S. to produce enough to meet 100 percent of jet fuel demand by 2050. The administration says such a conversion would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aviation by 50 percent.

NASA on Wednesday said it would partner with Boeing Co. to create a SAF-powered single-aisle aircraft.

Congress, in its 2022 climate, health care and tax package, included a tax credit of $1.25 per gallon for blenders using SAF. Appropriators also included $68 million in the fiscal 2023 government spending law to support carbon reduction efforts in the aviation industry, including provisions directing federal agencies to prioritize SAF research and development.

Meanwhile, the private sector is ramping up SAF production. Companies like Swiss multinational Nestlé SA, Boston-based World Energy LLC and Sky NRG Solar Inc. of Reston, Va., supply SAF to Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, United Airlines and Boeing. World Energy is among the top producers in the United States, with plants in California that fuel United Airlines flights out of Los Angeles.