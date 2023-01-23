House border security bill bumped amid Republican concerns

Some House Republicans have raised concerns about legislation backed by their party leadership that seeks to curtail migration at the border, which has derailed plans to hold a vote on border security issues in the first weeks of the year.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., had included the border security bill in a list released in December of so-called “ready-to-go” legislation that would be brought to the House floor for a vote “in the first two weeks of 2023.”

The border bill, which was introduced by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and has 58 co-sponsors, would authorize the Homeland Security chief to block any foreign citizen from entering the U.S. if the official decides it “is necessary in order to achieve operational control over such border.”

Scalise also promised an early vote on a second immigration bill that would ensure federal immigration authorities are notified if an undocumented immigrant purchases a firearm.

But neither bill was included in the weekly schedule sent out Friday by Scalise’s office, and a person familiar with the status of the border security legislation confirmed it had been delayed. Republican opposition to the border bill was first reported by The Washington Post.