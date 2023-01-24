Democrats await key decisions on House Appropriations seats

House Democrats this week will fill out their party’s committee assignments, which will involve a switch among top party leaders serving on Appropriations and removing four members from Ways and Means to adhere to a bipartisan agreement on committee ratios.

The Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, the panel responsible for making committee assignments, will meet Tuesday and Wednesday after House votes — and possibly Thursday if any work remains — to populate committees.

Democratic Caucus rules are different for Ways and Means and Appropriations since they require the steering panel to approve the nominations of members to those panels if they served on them in the previous Congress. For other committees, steering doesn't need to consider seniority in making appointments, although they often do.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote in a Sunday letter to his caucus that he reached an agreement on committee ratios with Republicans. Aside from Ways and Means, Jeffries said no returning member of the caucus would lose a committee seat they want to keep.

Both the majority and minority parties will have one more seat on Appropriations this Congress — 34 for the Republican majority, compared to the 33 Democrats had in the majority last Congress, and 27 for Democrats in the minority, compared to 26 Republicans last year.