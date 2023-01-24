Justice Department sues Google over digital advertising tech

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday that accuses the tech giant of thwarting competition in the digital advertising industry.

Eight states joined the U.S. to accuse the California-based company of abusing “monopoly power” to disadvantage advertisers who use other ad tech products, and the lawsuit seeks damages and the divestiture of certain ad tech products of the tech giant.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, says Google’s strategy includes neutralizing or eliminating competitors through acquisitions, along with wielding its power in digital advertising markets to make advertisers use its products.

“By deploying opaque rules that benefit itself and harm rivals, Google has wielded its power across the ad tech industry to dictate how digital advertising is sold, and the very terms on which its rivals can compete,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit is the latest confrontation between the Justice Department and Google. In 2020, under the Trump administration, the department accused the company of anticompetitive business practices on search and search advertising. The Google search litigation is scheduled for trial in September, the DOJ said.