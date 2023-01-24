Senate organizing resolutions on hold over GOP waiver issue

Organizing resolutions needed to constitute each party’s membership on Senate committees may still get votes this week, but Republicans first have to resolve an intraparty issue over two senators from the same state trying to serve on the same committee.

Senate Republican Conference precedent prohibits senators from the same state from serving on a committee together without one getting a waiver.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats were ready to formally organize committees but were waiting on Republicans, who “have an elaborate process” they're working through.

“I'm told by one Republican this morning that the sticking point is the Judiciary Committee,” Durbin said. “They're looking for waivers because senators from the same state want to serve on the committee. They love being under my chairmanship, obviously. I’m just kidding. But they are trying to get the waivers to get their spot on the committee and other places.”

Durbin did not name the GOP senators at issue but Texas Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are the only two GOP senators from the same state who served on Judiciary last Congress.