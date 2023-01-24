Senate organizing resolutions on hold over GOP waiver issue
GOP senators face conference precedent barring Republicans from same state serving on same committee
Organizing resolutions needed to constitute each party’s membership on Senate committees may still get votes this week, but Republicans first have to resolve an intraparty issue over two senators from the same state trying to serve on the same committee.
Senate Republican Conference precedent prohibits senators from the same state from serving on a committee together without one getting a waiver.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters Tuesday that Democrats were ready to formally organize committees but were waiting on Republicans, who “have an elaborate process” they're working through.
“I'm told by one Republican this morning that the sticking point is the Judiciary Committee,” Durbin said. “They're looking for waivers because senators from the same state want to serve on the committee. They love being under my chairmanship, obviously. I’m just kidding. But they are trying to get the waivers to get their spot on the committee and other places.”
Durbin did not name the GOP senators at issue but Texas Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are the only two GOP senators from the same state who served on Judiciary last Congress.
Cruz, who is more junior than Cornyn in the Senate and on the committee, will become the new ranking member on the Commerce Committee.
It's also possible the dispute could involve a freshman senator trying to get on the panel. Judiciary Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Thom Tillis of North Carolina both come from states that just elected new Republicans to the Senate.
Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt is most likely to be interested in Judiciary since he served as his state's attorney general before coming to Congress. North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd is less likely to be interested in Judiciary since he did not serve on that panel in the House but rather Financial Services.
A spokesman for Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the incoming Judiciary ranking member, wasn't immediately available for comment, nor were aides to other senators potentially involved.
Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota declined to confirm the exact dynamic at play, but told reporters there is an issue with two senators who want to serve on the same committee and need a waiver.
Thune said he didn’t want to speak about specifics when asked if someone wanted to deny Cruz the waiver, but said Republicans were discussing it internally and expected to reach a resolution by Wednesday.
“There is a conversation ongoing about that issue,” Thune said. “We have as a matter of our conference rules in the past issued waivers if no current member is harmed by that. But that's an internal conversation that we're having.”
Thune said the waiver matter is “largely” what the holdup on the organizing resolutions is about.
“We're gonna work through that tomorrow. But I think we're very close to having an organizing resolution that will allocate or assign committees,” he said.
Asked if the organizing resolutions could get floor votes this week, he said, “Well hopefully. It would be nice if it could be.”
Niels Lesniewski and Aidan Quigley contributed to this report.