Senators urge Biden to greenlight tanks for Ukraine

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged the Biden administration to send tanks to Ukraine amid reports that Germany had decided to do so.

Nearly a year into the war, the Biden administration has hesitated over whether it should send American-made Abrams tanks to Kyiv, instead arguing that Germany should allow transfers of German-made Leopard tanks that are already in Europe and are better suited to the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Tuesday afternoon that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to send them. Up until now, Germany had balked at sending its tanks, or allowing countries like Poland to do so, without any American skin in the game.

“If we send some Abrams tanks, it will open the floodgates to more tanks coming from allies in Germany, Leopard tanks going into Ukraine,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during a press conference on Tuesday before the news broke of Germany's decision. “It's impossible, in my view, to dislodge the Russians by the Ukrainians unless they have tanks.”

Graham, alongside Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., spoke to reporters following a trip to Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.