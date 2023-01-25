US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, although the heavy armored weaponry Kyiv has sought for months won't arrive anytime soon.

As recently as last week, the Biden administration said it would not send the M1 Abrams tanks, citing logistical and maintenance challenges with the complex machines. Instead, U.S. officials urged Germany to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks and allow other countries to do so.

Ukraine needs "to be able to counter Russia's evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term," Biden said as he announced the decision from the White House Wednesday. "They need to improve their ability to maneuver on open terrain. And they need an enduring capability to deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long term."

Senior administration officials told reporters that the White House had decided to send the Abrams tanks following "intensified" conversations with Germany and other allies over the last few weeks. Germany confirmed Wednesday it would greenlight the Leopard 2 tanks, which can be provided quickly and are well-suited to the battlefield.

"Today's announcement really was a product of the diplomatic conversations and part of our regular and ongoing closed consultations with allies and partners," one official said.