Colorado River states attempt to reach water-use plan — again

The seven states most affected by dwindling Colorado River levels are meeting over the next few days to draft proposals for managing the basin’s water levels, potentially preventing the Interior Department from imposing its own water cuts.

The seven Colorado River Basin states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California — have been sparring over who receives the biggest reductions in allocations after Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton announced a 2019 deal with the states that hinged on them saving 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water, as much as a third of the river’s flows, or the federal government would intervene.

Since 2000, the basin has been in the midst of a “megadrought” that scientists estimate is the worst in well over a millennium. Even after storms dumped record amounts of snow and rain across the West last month, it would take multiple years of these weather events to make up the deficit.

Despite the urgency, the states have been stuck at the bargaining table since 2019, missing their August deadline to reach an agreement.

