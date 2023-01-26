Months after explosive report, lawmakers still unsure how to handle Capitol architect

It’s been three months since a damning inspector general report was published listing a series of alleged offenses committed by Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, and more than two months since a group of Democrats called for his resignation.

The allegations outlined in the Oct. 26 report are staggering: Blanton misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer. He misused a government-issued vehicle intended for home-to-work use, taking it as far as Florida and allowing his wife and daughter to drive the SUV. And he and his wife offered tours of the Capitol to “patriots” while the complex he’s tasked with maintaining and protecting was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. His misdeeds may have cost taxpayers an estimated $14,000, the OIG found.

“The OIG identified a significant amount of administrative, ethical and policy violations as well as evidence of criminal violations throughout the investigation,” the report states. Blanton did not respond to a request for comment.

“Blanton’s actions have violated every pillar the OIG operates under including theft, fraud, waste and abuse against not only the AOC but also the taxpayer,” the report continues.

And yet Blanton, who in 2019 was nominated to a 10-year term by then-President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate, remains in the job as lawmakers and experts ponder procedural questions and mull oversight of the obscure Legislative Branch office.