Senate’s slow start to 2023 rolls on

The Senate is taking its time getting to work for 2023.

Back in Washington after a two-and-a-half week recess, the chamber adjourned Thursday afternoon without adopting an organizing resolution, meaning committees will remain in their holdover state until at least next week.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced the Democratic committee assignments for the new Congress, with Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair, earning a coveted seat on the Appropriations Committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has been active with its holdover membership from the last Congress, since committees like the Senate itself are continuing bodies. Senators on the panel held a hearing Tuesday on antitrust issues in the ticketing business (and cued up Taylor Swift puns), as well as another on Wednesday on a batch of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominations.

Once that committee has full membership, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., formally becomes the ranking member, it could move quickly to prepare holdover nominees for floor consideration now that Schumer leads a majority in the chamber, rather than a group that relies on Vice President Kamala Harris to break any 50-50 ties.