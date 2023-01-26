What ‘conservation’ means to Rep. Gabe Vasquez

Nearly a decade after Rep. Gabe Vasquez worked for Sen. Martin Heinrich as a field representative, the new congressman can count his former boss as a hunting buddy.

“I actually talk to him more now that I’m not a member of his staff,” Vasquez said, describing their outings to shoot Coues deer.

The New Mexico Democrat went on to serve as a city council member before running for Congress himself. He unseated incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell this election cycle with a razor-thin win in the 2nd District.

Now that he’s running his own office, Vasquez plans to continue at least one habit he picked up from Heinrich — he will quiz anyone within earshot on the names of New Mexico peaks.

While he may have discovered conservation policy while working for Heinrich, he’s felt the same since his childhood in Mexico.