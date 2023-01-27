Senate Republicans to House GOP on Biden probes: Evidence matters

Senate Republicans have some sage advice for their House counterparts, warning them against becoming too consumed with taking down President Joe Biden and his family.

House Republicans, as expected, have come out firing at all things Biden. They contend that the first family is guilty of “influence peddling,” shady — even potentially criminal — business dealings and a “cover-up” regarding classified documents. They, led by House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky, also are ramping up efforts to attempt linking the Bidens to the Chinese government.

But House Republicans have not offered a shred of evidence to back up the allegations.

“You know, I think that the process is important, whenever you try to expedite or take a shortcut, it’s going to probably make you susceptible to whatever you end up concluding,” said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., on Wednesday. “I would hope that it’s all done in a way that has proper process to it, because whatever the result is, I think it’ll have more legitimacy to it.”

One former GOP standard bearer offered some advice to the new House GOP leadership team, saying “clearly, the Congress has a responsibility to evaluate what’s happening in the executive branch.”