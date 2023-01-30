Redistricting lawsuits could shape the 2024 battle for House control

The reconfiguration of political districts after the 2020 census resulted in a flood of legal challenges, some of which remain unresolved and could have big implications for the 2024 congressional elections.

The Democracy Docket, a progressive voting rights site founded by Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias, counted 46 lawsuits filed in 22 states seeking to overturn congressional maps crafted in 2021 and 2022. Some 32 of those lawsuits remain active as of the end of last year.

The 15 states with ongoing litigation include New York and Texas — home to 64 seats combined — along with the battleground state of Georgia. After Republicans flipped nine seats in November, Democrats need to win five back to retake the majority, so redrawn maps could be a factor in shaping party control in the 2024 elections.

"Although redistricting is often described as a 'once every decade' process, that phrasing fails to

capture the ongoing litigation that occurs after maps are enacted," the group states in a report issued this morning. "The release of census data and reapportionment may happen once a decade, but the process of drawing and redrawing lines will continue throughout the following 10 years."

Looking at challenges to both congressional and state legislative maps, the group found that 52 percent of lawsuits — 45 in all — were brought by plaintiffs who cited racial unfairness in the new lines. Almost all of that litigation was brought in the South: Texas led with eight lawsuits alleging state political district maps are racially discriminatory, followed by five in Georgia, four in Alabama and three each in Arkansas, Illinois and Louisiana.