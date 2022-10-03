Supreme Court to weigh use of race in congressional redistricting

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday in a congressional redistricting case from Alabama that could further weaken a federal law meant to prevent racial discrimination in elections.

The justices agreed to review a lower court ruling that found Alabama’s new congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because only one of the seven districts is majority Black in a state where more than a quarter of the population is Black. That three-judge panel ordered the state to draw a second district where Black voters can choose their favored candidate.

Alabama told the Supreme Court that the Voting Rights Act cannot force the state to take race into account when drawing its congressional districts, while the voters who challenged the map have said that’s exactly what Congress meant to allow the last time it overhauled the law in 1982.

The court already allowed Alabama to use the map for the midterm elections in November, and it has only grown more conservative since the last time it restricted the scope of the Voting Rights Act two years ago. In the meantime, efforts in Congress to update the law have stalled over the past decade.

Legal experts such as Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center, say the Supreme Court will likely decide in favor of Alabama and rule to weaken the protections against racial discrimination found in Section 2 of the law.