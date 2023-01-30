Spanberger takes swing district views to Democratic leaders

Rep. Abigail Spanberger dismisses the idea that Democrats can’t win and hold conservative districts, despite some notable losses — including by fellow Agriculture Committee colleague Cindy Axne — in the 2022 elections.

As the first elected go-between for swing district Democrats and party leaders, Spanberger aims to help her battleground colleagues thrive.

Spanberger, D-Va., is tasked with voicing the interests of Democratic lawmakers whose jobs are perpetually on the line. As the caucus sets legislative and messaging priorities, her goal is to make sure neither the bills nor the messages alienate voters in the districts where Republicans have the best chance to defeat a Democrat.

In her view, such an approach will also make the party more representative of the country as a whole.

“Swing districts are far more representative of the United States,” Spanberger said in an interview. “We have, by virtue of being swing districts, a little bit of everything. I think it is important for leadership to hear what we’re hearing on the ground, because that helps us do our job better.”