GOP Rep. Santos recuses himself from committees

Rep. George Santos told House Republicans during their weekly conference meeting Tuesday that he won't serve on any committees while investigations into various allegations against him play out.

The Republican Steering Committee had recommended Santos, R-N.Y., be seated on the Small Business and Science, Space and Technology Committees. The full GOP conference did not have an up or down vote on Santos' assignments, as they ratified steering's recommendations for all committees together.

Santos said in a statement Tuesday that he would temporarily recuse himself from his committee assignments so that congressional business can "continue without media fanfare."

“With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared,” he said, referencing a meeting the two had Monday.

Santos added that he remains committed to serving his constituents in New York’s 3rd District "without distraction.”