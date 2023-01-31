House Democrats cry foul over elimination of civil rights panel

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee adopted its new rules on Tuesday after rejecting six amendments proposed by Democrats, in a first glimpse of a key committee whose new chairman, James R. Comer, has promised to launch a series of partisan investigations.

The Republican from Kentucky has vowed to probe President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for alleged “influence peddling,” the U.S. border crisis and the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. A hearing scheduled for Thursday will tackle “waste, fraud and abuse” in federal pandemic spending.

In one of his first moves as chairman, Comer renamed the panel’s five subcommittees, saying it would help jump-start those investigations.

As part of the subcommittee realignment, Comer eliminated the panel’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which rankled Democrats in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police.

Freshman Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, introduced an amendment that would have reinstated the subcommittee and “show the American people what this committee stands for,” she said.