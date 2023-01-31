Majority rules? This Democrat wants to talk about anti-majoritarian bias

Sean Casten thinks the federal government is broken.

This is, to put it mildly, not a controversial position to take. Only 20 percent of the public told the Pew Research Center last year that they trust Washington to do what’s right just about always or most of the time. The federal government tied for second-to-last in Gallup’s poll of how the public sees various sectors of the economy, coming up even with the pharmaceutical industry but ahead of oil and gas. Even lawyers and airlines fared better.

As a member of Congress, though, Casten thinks he can try to fix things. So the Illinois Democrat is introducing two bills and a constitutional amendment that would radically change his workplace — he wants to expand the House and Senate, reshape the Electoral College and curtail the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Whenever he goes back to his district, Casten said, voters ask him why broadly popular proposals, like universal background checks on gun purchases, never seem to pass. Often, they blame corruption or gerrymandering for preventing the federal government from working as intended. But the way Casten sees it, things are actually working as designed, but the design is seriously flawed.

“What are the institutions in our country that are consistently blocking the will of the majority of the American people?” Casten said. “The answer is the Senate, the Electoral College and the Supreme Court.”