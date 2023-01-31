The siren song of the California Senate race for out-of-state Democrats

If Joe Biden runs unopposed, there will probably be no political event that arouses the passions of liberal Democrats across the nation like the 2024 California Senate primary.

More than a year in advance, we have a cast of Senate candidates guaranteed to make any progressive Democrat’s heart swoon. At least four House members are likely to run, each with a national following.

Katie Porter, the maestro of the white board in congressional hearings, was the first to jump into the race to succeed the doddering 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein, who has not officially announced her retirement.

Adam B. Schiff, the grand inquisitor of Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and a fierce prosecutor on the January 6 committee, announced for the Senate last week, just as Kevin McCarthy was booting him off the House Intelligence Committee.

Barbara Lee, who is poised to run, was the only member of Congress to vote against the 2001 authorization for the war in Afghanistan. If elected, she would become the first Black woman in the Senate since Kamala Harris gave up the other California seat, now held by Alex Padilla.