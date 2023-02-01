Biden, McCarthy make ‘no promises’ on debt, will keep talking

Speaker Kevin McCarthy left a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon saying they had a “good conversation” but made “no agreements, no promises” in regard to the debt limit.

The California Republican reiterated his position that he wants to lift the debt limit in a “sensible, responsible” manner “but not continue this runaway spending.”

McCarthy said he and Biden left the meeting promising to continue the conversation. “I think at the end of the day we can find common ground. I really do," he said.

A White House readout of the meeting said Biden made clear to McCarthy that lifting the debt ceiling is "not negotiable or conditional." The president welcomes a separate discussion with congressional leaders about deficit reduction, the White House said.

McCarthy, who has been clear that Republicans want to cut spending in exchange for lifting the debt limit, said he talked to Biden about “a lot of different ideas,” but he did not reveal details publicly. However, he did hint that he’s looking for a two-year discretionary spending caps agreement, a result that’s occurred in past debt limit negotiations.