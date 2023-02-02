This Hill staffer also serves in the National Guard

In a lot of ways, Aubrey Stuber is your typical Hill staffer. In high school, she was student government president and captained the lacrosse team; in college (American University, natch), she double majored in political science and Latin American studies and was president of her sorority.

Her Twitter feed is mostly a mix of retweets of her boss’s tweets (that she, as Rep. Chrissy Houlahan’s communications director, often wrote), political memes, and idle thoughts about dating in D.C. (“Mom said no more republican bfs in ’23,” she wrote above a screengrab of her mother texting that Stuber’s upcoming date “better be a Democrat!”)

But some of the dating tweets are a little less typical for the Hill. “Pro tip: if a guy tries to hit on you during your 12-mile ruck for Air Assault just speed up until he’s out of breath and gives up,” she wrote last summer.

Stuber is one of the few National Guardsmen working at the Capitol, where spending “one weekend a month, two weeks a year” away from Washington is inconceivable for some political junkies — let alone the real-time commitment Stuber puts in as a second lieutenant in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Stuber decided to sign up after she started working for Congress. She said Houlahan, a Democrat who served in the Air Force for three years of active duty and another 13 in the reserves before discharging as a captain, was an inspiration, as was her previous boss — Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel who ran unsuccessfully for a House seat in upstate New York in 2018.