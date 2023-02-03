Nonprofit hospitals should act like nonprofits

In an ideal world, every nonprofit hospital would be genuinely devoted to charitable purposes, to caring for the sick, the poor, and the infirm, ensuring equitable access to quality health care.

The IRS even has rules requiring nonprofit hospitals to provide financial assistance and other community benefits. In practice, however, many nonprofit hospitals act more like big businesses than charitable organizations. These hospitals implement policies designed to squeeze maximum revenue from patients, even from those who can least afford it.

To combat this, some states have passed laws requiring nonprofit hospitals to provide charity care, or discounted medical care, to lower-income patients.

In Oregon, for example, patients earning up to twice the federal poverty level are entitled to full forgiveness of their hospital bills, and patients earning more than that, up to four times the federal poverty level, are still entitled to partial bill forgiveness. The idea behind these laws is simple: Nonprofit hospitals receive billions of dollars in tax breaks each year. In exchange for Uncle Sam cutting them some slack, they should provide substantial benefits to the community.

Unfortunately, Oregon’s nonprofit hospitals are finding ways to deny eligible patients access to charity care. According to a recent report by SEIU Local 49, some hospitals hide information about charity care on hard-to-find pages on their websites.