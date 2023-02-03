Spartz won’t run for Senate – or reelection to the House – in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz, the Ukrainian-born Republican from Indiana who has sparred with the leaders of her party on several key issues, is sitting out the 2024 election cycle.

Widely mentioned as a possible candidate for Senate, Spartz announced Friday that she won't be a candidate for the open seat — and isn't running for a third term in the House either.

"I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years,'' Spartz said in statement. "However being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home so I will not run for any office in 2024."

Her decision leaves Indiana Rep. Jim Banks as the leading GOP contender to replace Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who announced in November that he is running for governor. Another potential Republican Senate candidate, former Gov. Mitch Daniels, took himself out of contention earlier this week.

Spartz moved to the U.S. two decades ago from Ukraine and served for four years in the Indiana Senate before her election to the House in 2020.