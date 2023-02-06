After big energy investments, Biden must prep for GOP scrutiny

Halfway through his term, President Joe Biden can use his State of the Union address to tout billions of dollars’ worth of congressional appropriations to make the U.S. more energy self-reliant, but the window for big legislative breakthroughs is likely over with a Republican-majority House.

Biden urged Congress during his State of the Union last year to adopt his energy proposals even as he warned the public to brace for higher pump prices and heating bills because of the war-triggered scarcity of petroleum products. He also argued that federal investments in renewable energy and electrification would eventually save consumers money.

“A Russian dictator invading a foreign country has costs around the world,” Biden said, adding that he would use sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to buttress the oil supply. Allies would sell some of their stockpiles on the global market, lowering prices, Biden said. “These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home.”

Congress went on to pass major climate, infrastructure and technology legislation, and while gasoline prices spiked, they have since returned to prewar levels.

But weeks into the 118th Congress, that strategic reserve has been a leading topic after the House passed legislation to require the administration to develop plans to increase oil production when it sells. Another bill, which the House also passed, bans sales from the reserve to China.