Biden set to deliver speech in House under new management

The last time a president delivered a State of the Union speech with the House controlled by the opposite party, the Democratic speaker literally tore up a copy of the Republican president’s speech when it was over.

This year, there’s no sign of the kind of animosity between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy that was present between former President Donald Trump and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2020.

Trump’s second State of the Union to a Democratic-controlled House featured Pelosi rebuking Trump by tearing up his speech. The speaker said in a subsequent CNN interview that she didn’t enter the House chamber planning to do that, but she “realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that “there'll be no question that this is a Joe Biden, Joe Biden State of the Union speech.”

“This is a president that's incredibly optimistic, when he talks about the possibilities, he talks about not betting against the American people,” Jean-Pierre said.