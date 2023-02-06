State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues

Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House.

They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.

“Hard to say the State of the Union is ‘strong’ when our commander-in-chief lets a Chinese spy balloon fly across our entire country before doing anything about it,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted Monday.

On the foreign policy front, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, whose committee is opening an investigation into Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced Friday he’d invite Roya Rahmani, the country’s first female ambassador to the United States.

McCaul said he hopes Rahmani’s presence will “send a signal to the women of Afghanistan that they have not been forgotten,” as he vowed to fight for accountability for those involved in the troop withdrawal.