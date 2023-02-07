Biden attracts GOP jeers over debt limit, while pushing unity

Whether or not President Joe Biden was intending to bait Republicans into jeering his call for raising the debt limit without preconditions, he got them.

When Biden made a familiar argument that some Republicans wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare or at least require Congress to act on recurring reauthorizations, exclamations could be heard from the Republican side of the House chamber, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who could be heard referring to the president as a liar.

"Some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset," Biden said as the clamor grew. "I'm not saying it's a majority."

As GOP lawmakers appeared to reject the idea, Biden said: "So, folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security, Medicare is off the books now. ... All right, right, we got unanimity."

Biden also faced shouts from the GOP side when he spoke about fentanyl while urging Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration overhaul. After one member was heard to yell "it's your fault" in reference to fentanyl, Biden said that if Congress wouldn't pass the full package, it should provide additional equipment and officers to secure the border. That got Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seated behind him, to stand and applaud.