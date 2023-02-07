Bishop, Pingree among Democrats seeking House Agriculture seats

Democrats angling for a seat on the House Agriculture Committee are finding tough competition for a place on a panel that faces a deadline this year to write a multibillion-dollar, multiyear farm bill.

Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said Monday night that he and several other lawmakers are jockeying for three seats still unfilled on the Agriculture Committee, the panel that authorizes the programs that appropriators fund.

Bishop, D-Ga., rejoined the authorizing committee in the 117th Congress after an 18-year break, having first been on the Agriculture Committee from 1993 to 2003. The lawmaker said his return in 2021 would give him a hand both in developing and funding farm and nutrition policy.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, is also known to be seeking a House Agriculture seat. Both Bishop and Pingree would need waivers from party rules limiting how many panels a member can serve on. Pingree is also a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

It isn't clear who the other candidates are.