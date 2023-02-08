Democratic AAPI groups assess midterms and gear up for 2024

While highlighting wins they notched and influential roles they played for Democrats in 2022, leaders of Asian American and Pacific Islander groups say the party faces competition for what has been a reliable voting bloc.

"Our vote can and does make a difference,'' Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said at a panel discussion Wednesday on the Asian American Pacific Islander vote during the midterm elections.

In 2022, the AAPI community increased its voter turnout by more than 20 percent overall, and by more than 33 percent in key battleground states, Meng said. "Our community has delivered crucial wins for the Democratic Party,'' she said.

"But we often have to remind our colleagues in Congress, even on our side of the aisle, that we cannot take our vote for granted,'' Meng said. "We have a lot of work and a lot of room for improvement ... especially because Republicans are making serious plays for our community."

Asian American and Pacific Islanders are the nation's fastest growing community of color: The number of registered voters grew from 5.5 million in 2008 to 9.5 million in 2020, said Michael Frias, CEO of Catalist, a political research firm.