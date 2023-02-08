Even Biden’s ‘unity’ agenda could be tough going

President Joe Biden, understanding he will have to juggle differing priorities from a divided Congress, made just a handful of new requests to lawmakers in his State of the Union address.

Biden’s speech was more about the laws he and the previous Congress enacted than what he hopes to accomplish with the one he addressed in the House chamber Tuesday night.

But he still laid out some policies he hopes the divided Congress will address. Among the most achievable are proposals Biden calls his “unity agenda.”

Those include: providing housing assistance to veterans; enacting a universal cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs; more resources for cancer research; expanding on recent mental health laws; and combating the opioid epidemic.

While Republicans acknowledged interest in some of those ideas, they were mostly too annoyed with jabs Biden threw their way to entertain much talk of bipartisanship.