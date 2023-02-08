As Republicans end remote testimony, Democrats worry about diversity

Corrected 4:01 p.m. | Remote testimony saved Guam officials about 48 hours and nearly $2,000 in round-trip airfare for a one-hour hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee last year. It allowed a doctor to testify about female veterans’ access to medical care before the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and then perform surgery in Seattle. And it meant a wheelchair user could speak in a closed-door meeting without navigating air travel.

But as Republicans take control of the House, they are reversing many of the practices that rankled them during the pandemic. They have all but eliminated remote witnesses in the 118th Congress, to the dismay of Democrats still wanting to hear from people who can’t physically zoom to Washington.

Under the House rules package adopted on Jan. 9, federal government witnesses are prohibited from testifying remotely in committees. Nongovernment witnesses must appear in person, too — though the committee chair can ask Majority Leader Steve Scalise for written approval to waive the rule in cases of “extreme hardship or other exceptional circumstances.”

“Prior to 2020, committees had seamlessly conducted in-person business for decades,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, who now chairs the Natural Resources panel. “There’s no reason we can’t return to this precedent and still facilitate robust, bipartisan discussions that represent communities across America.”

Leading Republicans have said they want committees to work in person because it boosts efficiency. Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment, but Westerman pointed to technological hiccups as one concern.