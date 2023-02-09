New poll not good news for Biden, but how bad is it really?

ANALYSIS — A new poll on Joe Biden’s standing is a mixed bag for the president’s 2024 prospects. It’s also an opportunity to relearn how to digest polls beyond the dire headlines.

“Record numbers of people are worse off, a recipe for political discontent,” topped the ABC News story about the poll it conducted with The Washington Post. “Record number of Americans say they are worse off under Joe Biden,” according to the Fox News version.

Four in 10 Americans said they were worse off financially since Biden became president, the most in ABC News-Washington Post polls dating back 37 years. That’s terrible news for an incumbent when voters often prioritize the economy in elections.

In 2022, the economy was far and away voters’ top issue, according to the AP VoteCast exit poll used by The Associated Press, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. Forty-eight percent of voters said it was the top issue, and those voters supported GOP candidates by 33 points. (Abortion was a distant second as 10 percent of voters said it was their top issue.)

This latest national poll of adults was conducted Jan. 27 through Feb. 1 by Langer Research Associates for ABC News-Washington Post.