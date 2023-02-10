House Republicans call for Blanton’s removal as Architect of the Capitol over alleged misdeeds

Calls for Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton’s ouster or resignation are getting louder in the wake of a fiery House Administration hearing earlier this week.

The official House Republican Twitter account on Friday called on President Joe Biden to immediately remove Blanton, who was appointed to the role in 2019. Blanton was the subject of a scalding inspector general report in October highlighting a series of alleged misdeeds and abuses of the office.

Blanton, through the AOC communications department, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

“Joe Biden should immediately FIRE AOC Blanton,” the House GOP tweeted. “He has repeatedly abused taxpayer dollars.”

Blanton allegedly misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer, led prohibited private tours of the Capitol and repeatedly misused his government-issued vehicle, the inspector general found. The misuse of the vehicle cost taxpayers nearly $14,000, the report stated.