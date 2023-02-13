Biden fires embattled architect of the Capitol, months after scathing report

Corrected 3:43 p.m. | Embattled Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been removed “at the president’s direction,” a White House official said Monday.

The move comes after days of growing calls for Blanton to resign or be removed from office by President Joe Biden. The architect appeared last week before a congressional panel for the first time since the October release of an inspector general report alleging a litany of ethical breaches.

Hours before the move by the White House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, whose panel is responsible for oversight of the architect, joined the list of lawmakers asking for his resignation.

“After being given the opportunity to respond to numerous allegations of legal, ethical, and administrative violations, and failing to directly respond, the President has removed Mr. Brett Blanton from his position — a decision I firmly stand behind,” House Administration ranking member Joseph D. Morelle, D-N.Y., said in a statement Monday afternoon. “President Biden did the right thing and heeded my call for action. I look forward to working with my colleagues to begin a search for a new Architect immediately.”

Blanton, who was appointed to the 10-year term by former President Donald Trump in 2019, was called in to testify before the House Administration Committee on Thursday in part to answer for the damning inspector general report published in October. Blanton further angered lawmakers at the hearing by evading questions and admitting that he failed to respond to the Capitol in person on Jan. 6, 2021, when the campus he’s sworn to protect was under siege.