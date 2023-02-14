Information trickles out about downing of flying objects

The Biden administration is still piecing together the origins of three mysterious flying objects that were shot down by fighter jets over U.S. and Canadian airspace in recent days, the latest in a saga that began with the downing of a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the country earlier this month.

Information about the three objects, which unlike the Chinese spy craft have not been identified as “balloons,” has slowly trickled out from the administration and lawmakers.

“They’re not from outer space,” North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who served on the Armed Services Committee during the previous Congress, told reporters on Tuesday after emerging from an all-senators classified briefing. “We didn’t kill E.T.,” quipped Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., another former member of the Armed Services panel who now serves as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

No debris from the objects has been retrieved yet, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who said the remote locations of the debris fields and “tough” weather conditions have hampered recovery efforts.

The first of the three was shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska, on Friday, then a second over the Canadian Yukon on Saturday. The final object was destroyed over Lake Huron on Sunday.