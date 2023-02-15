Administration to announce EV charging station standards

Electric vehicle charging stations built with federal money will have to have consistent plug types, power levels and a minimum of chargers under standards the Biden administration plans to announce Wednesday.

The standards also require that data about the location of EV stations to be publicly available and that EV-charging equipment must contain 55 percent American-made materials, according to a White House summary of the standards.

“The president's goal is to create a convenient, reliable and made-in-America electric vehicle charging network across the country,” Mitch Landrieu, infrastructure coordinator at the White House, told reporters Tuesday. “We want to build a national network of 500,000 electrical vehicle charges along America's highways and in our communities.”

The unveiling of standards is part of a series of recent announcements from administration officials touting federal efforts to expand EV charging nationwide and spur domestic jobs.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit an electric battery plant in Georgia on Wednesday.