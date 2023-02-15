As Willow project decision nears, Alaska ponders ties to oil

Rosemary Ahtuangaruak sees what’s different. The permafrost is melting. The landscape is altered. It’s harder for younger people to pursue caribou as their elders did.

“You go out hunting and there are changes to our lands and waters,” Ahtuangaruak, the mayor of Nuiqsut, a village of about 500 people on Alaska’s North Slope, said in a phone interview. “The animals are no longer in areas where your grandfather taught your husband to hunt and where he taught his son,” she said. “Now there’s a gravel mine related to the oil and gas development.”

Ahtuangaruak worries Nuiqsut, where people rely on subsistence hunting of migratory herds of caribou, could go hungry if ConocoPhillips gets approval to drill for oil on federal land west of town. That project, called Willow, could thwart caribou coming north during the spring and prevent them from birthing calves. And if the offspring don’t recognize, or imprint, on that area, she said Nuiqsut could lose the animals for good.

“We need these foods to survive,” said Ahtuangaruak, who opposes Willow. “It’s our cost, our families, our daily lives.”

Halfway into the Biden administration, the Interior Department is poised to approve Willow, perhaps as early as next month, green-lighting a project that would lock in decades’ worth of emissions if carried out to completion even as the White House pursues a target to halve domestic carbon emissions by the end of the decade and zero them out by 2050.