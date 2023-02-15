Haley treads carefully seeking nomination in Trump’s GOP

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nikki Haley emphasized the need for a new generation of leaders to strengthen America as she became the first prominent Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

“America is on a path of doubt, division and self-destruction. A path of fading patriotism and weakening power,” she told cheering supporters at the Charleston Visitors Center on Wednesday. “The stakes are nothing less than our survival. And you and I and every American is being summoned to take bold action.”

But while Haley leaned into her potential to be the first female, Asian American president, she did it while decrying identity politics and pushing back on the idea that America is a racist country.

“As I set out on this new journey, I will simply say this: May the best woman win,” she said, before adding, “All kidding aside, this is not about identity politics. I don’t believe in that. And I don’t believe in glass ceilings either.”

‘Trust in a new generation’

Haley, 51, outlined a conservative vision for the presidency, calling on Republicans to “put your trust in a new generation,” while pointing out that the party has lost the popular vote in seven of the past eight presidential elections.