Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of depression

Sen. John Fetterman has checked himself into a hospital for inpatient treatment for clinical depression, the Pennsylvania Democrat’s office announced Thursday.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Fetterman Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

Jentleson said that on Wednesday night, Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on a voluntary basis, following the advice of Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself,” Jentleson said.

Fetterman, 53, had a stroke in May while a candidate for Senate and has been working on the recovery since then. He was admitted to The George Washington University Hospital last week and discharged Feb. 10 after what his office described as the senator feeling lightheaded. Tests conducted at GW found no evidence of another stroke or of seizures.