Manchin war chest could help, and hurt, if he runs in 2024

Should Sen. Joe Manchin III seek reelection next year, the West Virginia Democrat would almost certainly rely on a network of K Street lobbyists, corporate executives and out-of-state donors to help fund his campaign.

Those are among the leading contributors that helped Manchin add more than $8.2 million to his campaign account in 2021 and 2022, leaving him with $9.5 million to start this cycle, plus another $2.2 million to his separate leadership PAC.

As a swing vote on pivotal legislation, Manchin regularly attracts fundraising and lobbying attention from downtown. Lobbying firms and industry groups have snapped up a cadre of his former aides, including his former chief of staff, Lance West, who joined the American Petroleum Institute last month. Corporate PACs and CEOs are regular donors to his coffers. But those ties may also pose a liability on the campaign trail.

Republicans view Manchin’s seat as one of their party’s best pickup opportunities in 2024. Even though Manchin was born and raised in West Virginia and went to college there, GOP strategists are working to portray him as a Maserati-driving, Davos-attending elitist.

“Greetings from Davos,” read a recent campaign mailer that the National Republican Senatorial Committee fashioned as a postcard with Manchin’s photo on the front, a reference to his attendance this year at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort. “Next time you see Joe Manchin, ask him if he had fun in Davos,” the text continued on the back of the postcard.