Gaps in broadband access is backdrop to Sohn’s FCC nomination fight 

In parts of Oklahoma’s 3rd District, more than half of the state’s rural residents don’t have access to a broadband connection, House Science Chairman Frank D. Lucas, who represents the district in Congress, said in a recent interview.

Oklahoma is not alone.

Republican Rep. Bob Latta, who represents Ohio’s 5th District, echoed that view at a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing this month. “It’s clear traveling in my district [that] too many Americans still lack access to the internet,” he said.

Ashley Bachmann, owner of the Cheetah B’s restaurant in Petersburg, W.Va., told lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee this month that at times she has to collect customers’ credit card details for use later, when she regains her internet connection. She only then learns if the payment will go through.

“It affects our business constantly,” she said.