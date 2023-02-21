‘Pragmatic progressive’ to be Virginia’s first Black woman in Congress

State lawmaker and lawyer Jennifer McClellan will be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress after easily winning a special election Tuesday in the Richmond-area 4th District.

A Democratic state senator, McClellan was leading Republican Leon Benjamin Sr., pastor of New Life Harvest Church, 67 percent to 33 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 7:22 p.m.

McClellan, 50, will be in the minority party in the House, but the self-described "pragmatic progressive" said she learned to find common ground with lawmakers across the aisle after beginning her first term in a Republican-controlled state House of Delegates at age 33.

“That's where I learned if I'm ever going to get anything done, I need to understand where these white, male Republicans over 50 are coming from and why they believe what they believe, and I have to not be afraid to share my perspective,” she said in an interview.

McClellan will serve the remainder of the term of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28, less than three weeks after beating Benjamin by 30 percentage points.