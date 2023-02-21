Rep. Barbara Lee jumps into California Senate race

Rep. Barbara Lee officially entered the 2024 California Senate race Tuesday, joining two Democratic House colleagues in what will be a competitive election to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“No one is rolling out the welcome mat, especially for someone like me. I was the girl they didn’t allow in,” Lee said in a video announcing her campaign that talked about facing racial discrimination, having an abortion, and being a homeless and single mother after leaving a violent marriage.

“They didn’t want to hear my voice or anyone who wasn’t like them. But by the grace of God, I didn’t let that stop me,” Lee said.

Lee, 76, joins fellow Reps. Adam B. Schiff, 62, and Katie Porter, 49, in seeking the seat. Under California law, the top two vote-getters in the all-party primary advance to the general election, so two Democrats could face each other in November 2024.

“For those who say my time has passed, well, when does making change go out of style?” Lee said in her announcement video.