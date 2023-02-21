Roll Call’s Bill Clark snaps up WHNPA wins
Annual Eyes of History contest awards the best in visual journalism across multiple platforms
Roll Call photo editor Bill Clark won multiple accolades in the White House News Photographers Association’s 2023 Eyes of History contest, the results of which were announced on Saturday.
Six of Clark’s photos from 2022 were recognized in the Still Photography contest. A photo of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer walking through the Ohio Clock Corridor, as its undergoes renovations, won first place in the On Capitol Hill category.
Clark’s photo of Schumer posing with new Democratic senators in his office won third in that same category.
Two of his photos, one of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz showing a document to GOP colleagues during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and one of staffers of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen hauling a big, stuffed moose in a Hart Office Building elevator, won Awards of Excellence in the On Capitol Hill category.
Clark’s photo of Virginia Sen. Mark Warner rallying for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, won an Award of Excellence in the Insider’s Washington category.
His photo of abortion rights and anti-abortion activists won an Award of Excellence in the Domestic News category.
The Eyes of History contest has been recognizing journalism from WHNPA members since 1941 and is held annually to select the best in visual journalism across still, video and multimedia disciplines.