Roll Call’s Bill Clark snaps up WHNPA wins

Roll Call photo editor Bill Clark won multiple accolades in the White House News Photographers Association’s 2023 Eyes of History contest, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Six of Clark’s photos from 2022 were recognized in the Still Photography contest. A photo of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer walking through the Ohio Clock Corridor, as its undergoes renovations, won first place in the On Capitol Hill category.

Clark’s photo of Schumer posing with new Democratic senators in his office won third in that same category.

Schumer, center, poses with newly elected Democratic Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont, left, and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania in Schumer’s office in the Capitol on Nov. 15. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Two of his photos, one of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz showing a document to GOP colleagues during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and one of staffers of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen hauling a big, stuffed moose in a Hart Office Building elevator, won Awards of Excellence in the On Capitol Hill category.

From left, Sen. Ted Cruz shows a document to GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on March 2. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Staffers from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office help unload Marty the Moose from a Hart Senate Office Building freight elevator on June 7. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Clark’s photo of Virginia Sen. Mark Warner rallying for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, won an Award of Excellence in the Insider’s Washington category.