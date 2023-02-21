Supreme Court cautious during arguments on internet liability law

The Supreme Court appeared reluctant during oral arguments Tuesday to get ahead of Congress when it comes to changing the way a 1996 law gives internet companies a sweeping immunity from lawsuits.

Across more than two hours and dozens of hypotheticals about social media business practices, the justices grappled with what Congress intended nearly three decades ago with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — a law Congress is actively working to update.

The case, Gonzalez v. Google, is one of two this week concerning when social media companies can face lawsuits for what’s posted on their platforms. The justices are expected to issue opinions in those cases before the conclusion of the term at the end of June.

Justice Elena Kagan and other justices brought up concerns Tuesday from internet companies and other advocates who say a change would harm the digital economy because it would open those companies to an unknown number of lawsuits over how content from users is presented to other users.

“We’re a court. We don’t know about these things,” Kagan said. “You know, these are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet.”