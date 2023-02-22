Think tank out with new debt limit timing projection

The government will run out of cash to pay its bills by “summer or early fall” unless Congress lifts the statutory debt limit, the Bipartisan Policy Center estimated Wednesday.

The report by the independent think tank, a respected monitor of Treasury debt, marks at least the third assessment calling on a divided Congress to reach a deal to increase, or at least suspend, the debt limit before adjourning for the annual August recess.

“I am optimistic that today’s projection provides Congress and President Biden with a window of opportunity to come together and work out a deal,” Shai Akabas, the center’s director of economic policy, said in a statement. “They owe it to every hardworking American and small business owner to avoid the costs and risks associated with dragging this out to the 11th hour.”

Akabas said the relatively wide range of the so-called x date for when the government’s borrowing capacity will be exhausted underscores “the considerable uncertainty in our nation’s current economic outlook.”

The forecast "will depend heavily on 2022 tax collections in a fragile post-pandemic economy with low unemployment, persistent inflation, and recession fears," the center said in statement. And if tax season revenue falls short of expectations, the center raised the possibility of a "'too close for comfort' situation prior to quarterly tax receipts due on June 15."