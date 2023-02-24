At Ukraine war’s one-year mark, some trend lines of U.S. public support turn downward

ANALYSIS — Wars typically don’t get more popular, and that’s the case with the Ukraine conflict on its one-year anniversary. Public support in the U.S. is slipping — especially on sending more weapons.

Some of the trend lines are heading in the wrong direction for Ukraine hawks like President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, especially with any final decision on future Ukraine aid spending levels unlikely until the fall.

Polling data paints a mixed picture of U.S. public opinion of the conflict and the country’s comfort level with just how deeply involved, and how much more so, Washington should get.

A Fox News poll released Thursday suggests Americans are about split on whether U.S. economic and military aid should come with a time limit. It found exactly half want to keep assisting Kyiv “as long as it takes,” versus 46 percent who would support a “limited” time frame on their tax dollars going to Ukraine assistance. It also found 48 percent of those surveyed said they approve of Biden’s response to the February 2022 Russian invasion, with 49 percent disapproving.

But other polls conducted in recent weeks suggest support for sending even more American-made weapons to Ukraine is cooling.