Congress turns attention to oversight of Ukraine aid

In the year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Congress has approved more than $113 billion in assistance for Kyiv, and now faces the daunting task of making sure the aid is used as intended.

In Congress, support for supplying that aid has largely been broad and bipartisan. But a small yet growing number of lawmakers on Capitol Hill are questioning how that aid is being overseen, just how long the U.S. can provide such massive amounts of aid and, on the most extreme end of the spectrum, whether that aid should continue.

Though the divide is perhaps most pronounced in the Republican-controlled House, concerns span both parties and chambers.

This week, the House and Senate Armed Services committees and the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee will hold the first open hearings on Ukraine aid oversight since the war’s start. Congress put a number of oversight provisions into the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, but many of them have been conducted outside of public view.

Congressional assessments

Though congressional leaders generally support continued aid to Ukraine, some have been careful in their assessments of ongoing oversight efforts.