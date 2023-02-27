Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Michigan Senate seat

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s decision to run for Senate gives Democrats a battle-tested candidate in a key swing-state race while leaving open a competitive House seat that could flip to the GOP.

“We all know America is going through something right now. We seem to be living crisis-to-crisis, but there are certain things that should be really simple,” Slotkin, 46, said in a video announcing her run Monday morning. “We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder and never forgets that we are public servants.”

Slotkin has used her past experience as a CIA analyst to focus on national security issues since she joined Congress in 2019. She also has emphasized health care issues. In her announcement video Monday she spoke of her mother, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while she didn’t have health insurance, and filed for bankruptcy.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow decided in December not to run again next year, and Republicans view the Michigan seat as a pickup opportunity, although the state hasn’t had a Republican in the Senate since 2001.

“Elissa Slotkin is a liberal politician with some serious ethical baggage,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said in a statement.