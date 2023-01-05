Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow not running for reelection

Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection in 2024 in Michigan. Stabenow was just elevated to the No. 3 role in Senate Democratic leadership.

The agriculture panel’s top Democrat since 2011, Stabenow has a reputation as a tenacious negotiator willing to spend hours sounding out colleagues on their priorities.

In farm bill legislation, Stabenow has juggled lawmakers' regional priorities for traditional commodity crops and goals for giving organic farmers, fruit and vegetable producers and urban growers more access to Agriculture Department programs.

She also defended the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the food stamp program, from conservatives' efforts to either reduce funding or restrict eligibility The program typically accounts for more than half of all farm bill spending.

“For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies,” Stabenow said in a statement. “It is also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs in our rural and urban communities.”